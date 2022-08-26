GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.08. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $88.80 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

