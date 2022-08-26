Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 119.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 6,077,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.