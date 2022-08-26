Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Golden Ocean Group

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGL. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

