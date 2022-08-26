Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of GOGL stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $16.46.
GOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
