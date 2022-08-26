Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

