Goldex Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $198,664.01 (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Goldex Token has a market cap of $198,664.01 and $12,154.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Goldex Token has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.
About Goldex Token
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
