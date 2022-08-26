Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $95,883.06 and $180,391.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

