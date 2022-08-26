Govi Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $128,904.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771038 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016219 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,470,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars.

