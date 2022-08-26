GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading Down 17.7%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating) dropped 17.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

GPO Plus Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.

About GPO Plus

(Get Rating)

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. It offers HealthGPO and cbdGPO for the healthcare and hemp industries, as well as provides professional services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GPO Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPO Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.