Gradient Investments LLC Has $59.22 Million Stock Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 370.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603,980 shares during the quarter. VanECk BDC Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $59,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,387. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

