Graphlinq Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $633,886.91 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $633,886.91 and $122,000.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,584.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00079655 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

