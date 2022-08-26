Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 815.6% in August

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 815.6% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Greenland Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 172,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Greenland Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

