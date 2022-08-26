Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.68. 123,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 181,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

