GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Up 25%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 170,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 253,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

