Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.01). 262,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 821,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($1.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £909.37 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.14.

In other news, insider John Leggate bought 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £20,002.75 ($24,169.59).

