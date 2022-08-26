Grin Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $84,920.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,775.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.65 or 0.07759424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00173986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00265004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00708039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00588240 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

