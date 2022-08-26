Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Down 5.5 %

GES traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 47,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $25.27.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Guess’ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Guess’ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.