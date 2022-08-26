H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given New SEK 150 Price Target at Barclays

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from SEK 160 to SEK 150 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.56.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 283,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

