Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hagerty by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

