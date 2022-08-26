Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS HMDPF opened at 13.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 12.09. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12 month low of 8.60 and a 12 month high of 13.98.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.