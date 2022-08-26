Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 44,959 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,959 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.