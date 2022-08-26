Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,017 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

