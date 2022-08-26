Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

NYSE:THC traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. 19,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

