Hancock Whitney Corp Has $22.89 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.29% of Synaptics worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,021,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synaptics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

