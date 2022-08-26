Hancock Whitney Corp Has $30.18 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $434.71. 15,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.87 and a 200-day moving average of $429.77. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

