Hancock Whitney Corp Has $44.83 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $44,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

