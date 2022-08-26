Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,448 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

