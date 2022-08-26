Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.15. 115,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $385.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.