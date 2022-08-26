Handshake Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Handshake has a total market cap of $31.39 million and $65,239.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,647.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.33 or 0.07527865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00167825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00259312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00708902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00577121 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 523,058,593 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.