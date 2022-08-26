Handy (HANDY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.55 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.
About Handy
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.
Handy Coin Trading
