Handy (HANDY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.55 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.