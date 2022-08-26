Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Marc T. Pangburn Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.