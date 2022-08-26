Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 277 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $180.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,621. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,485,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,348 shares of company stock valued at $70,353,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

