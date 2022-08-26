Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,984,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SEA by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 136,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,645. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.