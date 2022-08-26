Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.63 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.78. The stock has a market cap of $306.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.