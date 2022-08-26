Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 192.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ovintiv to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

