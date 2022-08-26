Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.64. 4,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,077. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

