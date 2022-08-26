Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 176,692 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,692 shares during the quarter. United States Brent Oil Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of BNO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. 14,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,929. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

