Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 237,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. Daqo New Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.32% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 105,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

