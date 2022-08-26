Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 35,500 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,566,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,648,729.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

TOIIW opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

