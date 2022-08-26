Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 35,500 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,566,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,648,729.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.
- On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.
- On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
TOIIW opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncology Institute (TOIIW)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.