Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

HE stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

