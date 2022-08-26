Head-To-Head Analysis: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) vs. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -33.08% -35.94% -12.78% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MoneyLion and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 4 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.59%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

33.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $171.11 million 2.41 -$177.65 million N/A N/A 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats MoneyLion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.