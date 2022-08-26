Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,183 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 76.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.60. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

