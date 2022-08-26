Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 62,700 Shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 5.48% of Zovio worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,447,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Zovio by 15.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 172,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zovio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zovio in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Zovio from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Zovio Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 14,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Zovio Inc has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Zovio had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 144.02%. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.