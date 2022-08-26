Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.71. 47,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

