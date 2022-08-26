Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.54% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,061. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OESX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

