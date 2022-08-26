Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 6,077 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.