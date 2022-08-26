Hegic Market Cap Hits $6.02 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $876,569.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

