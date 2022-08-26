Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.72

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 3517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

