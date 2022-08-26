Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 6.2%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.09). Approximately 1,702,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,029,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.09).

Helium One Global Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.19. The firm has a market cap of £50.21 million and a P/E ratio of -16.30.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

