Helium Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.87 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $785.09 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00030308 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00105129 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019837 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001398 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00260565 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008359 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,781,021 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.