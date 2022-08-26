Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 1,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HMNTY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 160 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 172 to SEK 155 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

